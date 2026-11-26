Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. said 1,893 case records of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) submitted to the Board of Pardons and Parole (BPP) remain pending review.

Of the total, 1,513 records, locally known as carpetas, are for parole consideration, while 380 are for executive clemency.

Catapang disclosed the figures to clarify misconceptions that the BPP was still waiting for prison records from BuCor before it could process applications.

He said the BPP has the capacity to review up to 500 case records monthly.

To facilitate the processing of applications, BuCor has established Management, Screening and Evaluation Committees (MSECs) in prisons and penal farms nationwide.

Each committee is headed by the respective prison superintendent.

At the New Bilibid Prison, which houses a larger inmate population than other penal colonies, separate committees operate in the minimum-, medium- and maximum-security camps under their respective camp commanders.

The committees are responsible for screening and evaluating PDLs who may qualify for time allowances, early release, parole or executive clemency.

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Their assessments consider inmates' behavior, rehabilitation progress, length of imprisonment and compliance with other legal requirements.

Catapang said the screening process forms part of BuCor's coordination with the BPP to ensure that qualified inmates are properly evaluated for possible release.