DOLE Sec. Francis Tolentino and Sen. Joel Villanueva, sponsor of the 2027 DOLE budget, were together when the Senate approved the department's budget on November 25.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Thursday, 26 November 2026, welcomed the Senate's approval of its proposed P54.52-billion budget for 2027, saying the allocation would strengthen employment programs, skills development and worker protection.

The Senate approved the proposed budget for the department and its attached agencies on Wednesday, 25 November, with additional funding for labor assistance, legal services and infrastructure projects.

According to DOLE, the proposed allocation would help Filipino workers and jobseekers access employment opportunities, technical training and essential labor services.

“The proposed budget supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s administration in advancing a people-centered government by investing in programs and services that create more employment opportunities, equip workers with relevant and future-ready skills, protect labor rights and welfare, and ensure greater access to responsive labor services,” the department said.

DOLE initially presented a P47.057-billion budget proposal for 2027 during Senate committee deliberations in September.

The proposed funding subsequently increased during the legislative budget process.

Under the Senate-approved proposal, DOLE's Office of the Secretary would receive P25.85 billion, while the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) would be allocated P22.60 billion.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) would receive P2.69 billion, while P1.93 billion would go to the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC).

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Other proposed allocations include P369.2 million for the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC), P332.5 million for the National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB) and P78.8 million for the Institute for Labor Studies (ILS).

Senate deliberations also introduced a net increase of P612.25 million for several priority initiatives.

Of this amount, P75 million would support the establishment of a Labor Attorneys' Office, which aims to provide free legal assistance to workers facing employment-related disputes.

Another P50 million would be allocated to operationalize the National Academy of Labor Justice, an initiative intended to strengthen professional development and training in labor law and dispute resolution.

The Senate also proposed P20 million in assistance for sugarcane workers and P200 million to continue construction of the NLRC building.

DOLE said the additional appropriations would help expand labor protection services and improve the delivery of government assistance to workers.

The department emphasized that its 2027 spending priorities include creating more employment opportunities, developing workforce skills, protecting labor rights and improving access to labor services.