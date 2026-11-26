Meet Jennifer Barreto, the Puerto Rican psychologist, social worker, wife and mother who made history as Miss Universe 2026's first married mother winner.

Long before capturing the Miss Universe 2026 crown, Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto had already built a career centered on education, public service and helping others.

Born on 17 December 1998 in Mayagüez and raised in Isabela, Puerto Rico, the 27-year-old beauty queen pursued an academic path that included a bachelor's degree in psychology and master's degrees in psychology and clinical social work.

Beyond modeling and pageantry, Barreto established a professional career in public service. She worked as a United States Department of Defense educator, crisis co-responder and prevention specialist in Fort Hood, Texas, gaining experience in mental health, crisis intervention and community welfare.

Her personal life is equally significant. She is married to Yan Carlos Barreto Calderón, with whom she has a daughter, Penélope.

Balancing motherhood, marriage and professional responsibilities, Barreto continued pursuing her pageant ambitions, eventually representing the municipality of San Sebastián at Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2026, where she won the national title.

Her journey culminated in a historic victory at the 75th Miss Universe competition, held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Barreto bested 115 other delegates to claim the international crown, succeeding outgoing titleholder Fátima Bosch of Mexico. Her victory made her the first married woman and mother to win Miss Universe following the organization's 2023 decision to remove restrictions on marital status and motherhood.

Her triumph also delivered Puerto Rico its sixth Miss Universe crown, ending a 20-year wait since Zuleyka Rivera won the title in 2006. She became the second Puerto Rican woman crowned on home soil, following Denise Quiñones in 2001.

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Completing the Top 5 were Melissa Núñez of the Dominican Republic as first runner-up, Clara Vegas of Venezuela as second runner-up, the Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski as third runner-up, and Georgia Waddington of New Zealand as fourth runner-up.

Beyond the crown, Barreto's victory represents a milestone in the pageant's evolving standards, highlighting how marriage and motherhood need not limit a woman's ambitions.