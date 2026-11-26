Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia on Thursday, November 26, expressed belief that there will be a high voters turnout during the November 28 special election in Batanes.

“So binibigyan ko ng 80 percent voters’ turnout dito,” said the chairman.

(So I am giving an estimated 80 percent voters’ turnout here.)

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“Tutal 13,000 lang naman ang botante natin dito at apat ang kandidato,” he pointed out.

(There are only 13,000 registered voters in Batanes and four candidates.)

Garcia also observed that people from Batanes have started to return to the province so that can vote on November 28.

Regardless whether the voter turnout will reach the number, Garcia stressed “ang importante makaboto ang mga kababayan natin.”

(What’s important is for our citizens to be able to vote.)

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The Comelec set the holding of the special election following the death of Batanes Representative Ciriaco Gato Jr. last September 21.

There are four candidates vying for the vacant congressional seat.