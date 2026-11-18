Banking associations across Southeast Asia are advancing plans for a common approach to artificial intelligence governance and stronger cybersecurity cooperation as financial institutions accelerate their adoption of emerging technologies.

The initiatives were endorsed during the 54th ASEAN Banking Council Meeting held on 13 and 14 November at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel in Manila, bringing together more than 280 banking executives, policymakers and industry experts from the region and beyond.

Hosted by the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP), the meeting focused on “AI-Driven Banking in ASEAN: Securing Our Future Together.”

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Under the Committee on Cooperation in Finance, Investment, Trade and Technology, members agreed to advance work on an ASEAN-wide baseline for AI governance in banking to address differences in regulatory frameworks that could hinder cross-border deployment.

The next phase of the project will develop an implementation roadmap outlining priority areas, deliverables and responsibilities. The proposed framework is intended to provide practical, principles-based guidance that ASEAN markets can adopt progressively.

Regional banking associations will also strengthen information-sharing on AI-driven cyberattacks, including threats arising from the use of artificial intelligence by banks, their customers and other counterparties.

The committee likewise agreed to increase regional workshops on digital scams and fraud from once to twice annually, allowing banks to exchange information on emerging threats, prevention measures and industry practices.

Another initiative will examine the demand and strategic viability of tokenized deposits and stablecoins in ASEAN, particularly in relation to the Swift Ledger initiative.

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Meanwhile, the Committee on ASEAN Inter-Regional Relations discussed expanding cooperation through its annual study tour, with proposed topics for 2027 including green and transition finance, artificial intelligence, cross-border payments, cybersecurity, financial inclusion and data privacy.

The 2027 study tour will continue to be conducted in person, with its destination to be determined through a poll among member associations.