“Our family will never stop helping. [M]y very first buyer was an OFW. Since then, I have never stopped helping OFWs. We will not stop, as there are OFWs who need help. That commitment will never leave us. This is where we started, and this is where we will finish,” Villar said in Filipino.

THE Villar Foundation holds its 15th OFW and Family Summit at The Tent at Vista Global South in Las Piñas City on Thursday, 26 November 2026.

LAS PIÑAS CITY — Before building one of the country's largest real estate businesses, former Senate President Manny Villar got his first break from an overseas Filipino worker's family.

Decades later, the businessman said his family's commitment to helping overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) remains rooted in that experience.

The Villar Foundation held its 15th OFW and Family Summit on Thursday, 26 November, at The Tent at Vista Global South in Las Piñas City, bringing together migrant workers, their families, government officials and private sector representatives to explore sustainable livelihood and investment opportunities.

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With the theme “Itaguyod ang Kabuhayang Pangmatagalan sa Sariling Bayan” (Promoting Sustainable Livelihoods Back Home), the summit featured entrepreneurship talks, investment guidance, livelihood showcases and raffle prizes, including home appliances and a house and lot.

Joining Villar, the foundation's chairman, were his wife, former Senator Cynthia Villar, and their children, senators Mark and Camille Villar.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) chief Francisco “Kiko” Benitez and Migrant Workers Undersecretary Bernard Olalia also attended.

FROM left: Former Senator Cynthia Villar, TESDA Director General Francisco “Kiko” Benitez, Villar Foundation Chairman and former Senate President Manny Villar, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, and senators Camille and Mark Villar attend the 15th OFW and Family Summit in Las Piñas City on 26 November 2026. VA Angeles

Where it all began

Manny Villar recalled how his real estate venture began with a woman named Mrs. Magtibay, the wife of a seafarer who entrusted him with her husband's hard-earned savings to purchase a house.

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That transaction helped lay the groundwork for what would eventually become his real estate empire.

Villar Foundation Chairman and former Senate President Manny Villar. VA Angeles

“Our family will never stop helping. [M]y very first buyer was an OFW. Since then, I have never stopped helping OFWs. We will not stop, as there are OFWs who need help. That commitment will never leave us. This is where we started, and this is where we will finish,” Villar said in Filipino.

Cynthia Villar, meanwhile, emphasized the importance of providing migrant workers and their families with sustainable sources of income rather than temporary financial assistance.

“It's for the long term. We prefer livelihood opportunities over cash assistance because cash assistance is temporary, but livelihood is [permanent]. So we teach people how to earn a living,” she said.

Among the foundation's initiatives is its water hyacinth weaving project, which combines environmental rehabilitation with livelihood generation.

Launched in Las Piñas City, the project turns water hyacinths collected from local waterways into woven handicrafts and household products, generating income while helping clear obstructions that contribute to flooding.

Bridging gaps

Senator Camille Villar underscored the need to connect migrant workers with institutions that could assist them, emphasizing that support must come not only from the government but also from the private sector.

She also highlighted the role of OFWs in sustaining the Philippine economy, particularly during challenging times.

“Like in the past, the OFWs will save our economy and save our country. That is why you have our wholehearted support. We are here, and we will support you. We will work together on this. It's the least we can do for everything that you do for your families, communities, and country,” she said.

Senator Mark Villar, meanwhile, described the summit as more than a gathering, saying it also recognizes migrant workers' sacrifices and dedication to their families and the nation.

He cited legislative measures supporting OFW welfare, including proposals on remittance protection, support centers for migrant workers' families, OFW hospital services and financial literacy.

TESDA chief Benitez acknowledged the foundation's efforts to support micro, small and medium enterprises and aspiring entrepreneurs through financial literacy, business planning and access to livelihood opportunities.

He also emphasized the importance of tailoring skills development programs to the needs of individual communities.

“The idea is that different communities may have different needs. So, instead of having a one-size-fits-all approach, we want our local governments to take a more active role in identifying the skills that communities need, investing in training, and connecting their constituents to employment and livelihood opportunities, whether local or abroad,” Benitez said.

Another chance abroad

For some attendees, the summit was also an opportunity to explore ways of returning to overseas employment.

Among them was Rutchel Velez, a former domestic worker who spent nine months in Singapore. She attended the summit hoping to learn about government assistance that could help her work abroad again without shouldering the cost of deployment.

“I hope I can work abroad again. I hope I can leave without having to pay anything. I wish everything could be covered so that nothing would come out of our own pockets. That's the financial assistance I'm hoping for,” Velez said in Filipino. For migrant workers like Velez who are seeking another chance abroad, the challenge is not simply finding employment but also securing the financial means to pursue it.