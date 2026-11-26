The Masbate police said in a report that personnel of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company and Uson police recovered the seven Molotov cocktails, eight M203 grenades, an improvised explosive device during security operations Thursday, 26 November.

NAGA CITY – A cache of war materiel, which included eight M203 grenades and seven Molotov cocktails, was found by police in Uson town in Masbate province on Thursday, 26 November.

The Masbate police said in a report that personnel of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company and Uson police recovered the seven Molotov cocktails, eight M203 grenades, an improvised explosive device, two handheld radios, six short steel magazines, one white plastic bucket with cover, and one buffer tube during security operations at around 9:40 a.m.

Further investigation is ongoing to determine the origin and ownership of the explosives, the report added. Investigators are also looking into the possibility that the cache had links to armed groups.

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On 16 November, the Philippine Army’s 9th Infantry Division said that their soldiers also found two M16 rifles, one improvised explosive device, an improvised hand grenade, one detonator device, and several rifle magazines buried in the ground in Barangay Matiporon in Milagros, also in Masbate.