IN PHOTOS | Following recent school violence incidents, the Department of Education is tightening campus security, expanding mental health support, and enforcing stricter anti-bullying rules nationwide. Education Secretary Sonny Angara emphasized that learner safety is a shared responsibility that calls for quick action, compassion, and partnership across schools, families, and communities.

The Department of Education (DepEd) warned that students found responsible for serious cases of bullying and violence could face expulsion or exclusion from school as it moves to tighten disciplinary enforcement following recent incidents in Caloocan City and Aklan.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the department would strictly implement the revised rules of the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 and its guidelines on maintaining safe learning environments, which provide for disciplinary sanctions in serious cases.

“Malinaw ang pananagutan at mas mahigpit ang parusa, kabilang ang expulsion sa malalang kaso, upang manatiling safe environment ang ating mga paaralan,” Angara said.

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“Ang kaligtasan sa paaralan ay responsibilidad ng lahat. Hindi lang ito tungkol sa mahigpit na tuntunin. Kailangan natin ng mabilis na pagtugon, malasakit, at tuloy-tuloy na pakikipagtulungan upang makabuo ng tunay na kultura ng pagkalinga,” he added.

Angara said DepEd Order No. 006, series of 2026, or the Guidelines on Ensuring a Safe and Motivating Learning Environment (ESMLE), clarifies the responsibilities of schools and other stakeholders, disciplinary measures and referral procedures for bullying and other cases involving learners.

He also urged the public to refrain from sharing photographs, videos and unverified information involving the minors in the recent incidents while investigations are ongoing.

Apart from disciplinary measures, DepEd said it was implementing a joint memorandum circular with the Department of the Interior and Local Government to deploy barangay tanods in public schools nationwide.

The department is also coordinating with local government units and the Philippine National Police to improve campus security, including through the installation of closed-circuit television cameras and metal detectors.

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On mental health support, DepEd reported that more than 6,000 School Counselor Associate I positions had been filled as of November, while more than 40,000 schools had designated Learner Formation Officers to handle learner discipline and guide students on their rights and responsibilities.

The department is also promoting its My Buddy initiative, which encourages older students to provide peer support to younger learners, and integrating discussions on bullying and online risks into classroom activities and values education.

School personnel are likewise being trained in case management and risk assessment, while parents and guardians are being provided guidance on cyberbullying and online safety through the Kaagapay program.