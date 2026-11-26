Pinoy Big Brother mourns former housemate Hasna Cabral, known as the “Ukay Nanay ng Cavite” from PBB: Otso, in a social media tribute.

The Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) family is mourning the death of former housemate Hasna Cabral, known as the “Ukay Nanay ng Cavite” during her stint on Pinoy Big Brother: Otso.

In a tribute posted on its official social media page, the reality television program expressed its condolences to Cabral's family and loved ones.

“Forever in our hearts, Hasna,” the program wrote.

“Taos-pusong nakikiramay ang buong PBB Family sa pagpanaw ng ating dating housemate na si Hasna Cabral.”

PBB also thanked Cabral for sharing her personal journey and inspiring others during and beyond her stay inside the famous Bahay ni Kuya.

“Maraming salamat, Hasna, sa pagbabahagi ng iyong kuwento at sa pagiging inspirasyon sa loob at labas ng Bahay ni Kuya,” the program said.

The tribute featured a black-and-white commemorative artwork bearing Cabral's official housemate portraits and the years 1989–2026.

The program did not disclose the cause of her death.