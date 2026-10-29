Queen of All Media Kris Aquino has once again shown her candid and humorous side as she opened up about her hopes for the future girlfriend of her youngest son, Bimby Aquino Yap.

During her conversation with veteran television host Boy Abunda on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Kris admitted that she has certain expectations when it comes to the woman who might eventually capture her son's heart.

Known for speaking her mind, the actress and television personality revealed that she has been praying for Bimby to find a beautiful partner, although she acknowledged that her preference might sound superficial to some people.

“Pinagdarasal ko talaga, sana maganda ’yung girl. I'm sorry. I know it sounds na parang, ‘Wow. She hasn't changed. Medyo mababaw!’” Kris candidly shared.

She explained that her concern partly comes from the significance of the Cojuangco-Aquino family name, which she hopes Bimby will carry forward.

“Pero ’di ba Boy kasi, Bimb is the one who will carry on the Cojuangco-Aquino last name,” she said.

However, Kris emphasized that physical beauty is not her only consideration, expressing confidence that her son would choose someone with a good personality.

“I'm sure hindi siya magmamahal ng someone na pangit ang ugali,” she added.

In her usual playful manner, Kris also joked about the possibility of someone looking attractive only because of makeup.

“Pero you know, baka magpa-cute pa-cute lang tapos nag-make up, eh paano ’pag nawala ’yung makeup tapos hindi siya gano’n kaganda?”

Her remarks prompted a humorous reaction from Boy, who teasingly reminded her that Bimby might not appreciate her comments.

“Alam mo ikaw? Kagagalitan tayo ni Bimb!” Boy exclaimed.

Kris was quick to clarify that she was not criticizing any of the young women she had already met.

“No, no, no. So far, all the girls that I've met, all are pretty. And all are smart,” she explained.

The lighthearted exchange offered viewers a glimpse of Kris as a mother who remains deeply involved in her son's life and concerned about his future, including his romantic relationships.

Throughout her years in the public eye, Kris has frequently spoken about the importance of her two sons, Josh and Bimby, and the special bond she shares with them.

While her comments about beauty may raise different opinions, Kris made it clear that she also values intelligence and good character in a potential partner for Bimby.

For the outspoken television personality, finding the right woman for her youngest son is not simply about appearance but also about choosing someone who will genuinely love and respect him.