The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is set to resume the construction of a bridge in Bukidnon after three years of no work being done.

DPWH Secretary Giovanni Lopez assured during a radio interview on Thursday, November 26, that the Kapitan Bayong Bridge will resume construction in 2027 after learning of the viral social media posts of the unfinished infrastructure.

“Sa past administrations nagsimula na po ‘yung construction nito. Unfortunately, ang last funding nito is last 2023. So hindi siya napondohan ng 2024, 2025, and 2026,” disclosed Lopez.

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(The construction started in the past administrations. Unfortunately, this was last funded in 2023. It was not funded in 2024, 2025, and 2026.)

The secretary said P55 million of the proposed 2027 budget of the DPWH has been allotted for the Bukidnon bridge.

“Pinag-utos ko na rin ho sa ating kasamahan na mag-early procurement activities sila starting December 4 para kahit papaano matapos na ‘yan ng January ‘yung procurement at masimulan na natin ‘yung construction,” he said.

(I already gave the order to start early procurement activities this December 4 so that the procurement will be finished by January and the construction resume immediately.)

After learning of the social media posts, Lopez said he immediately contacted the DPWH District Engineering Office in Batanes to inquire about the project.

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“Hindi siya ghost,” assured the DPWH chief.

(It is not a ghost project.)

Lopez said the Kapitan Bayong Bridge is part of a 168-kilometer long road works worth more than P10 billion with a Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) masterplan.

The secretary said the project is meant to connect four legislative districts in the province.

However, he said only 70 kilometers has been finished.

“Ang problema minsan hindi tuloy-tuloy ‘yung pondo. Hindi binibigyan priyoridad ‘yung pondo dito,” he lamented.