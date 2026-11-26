Baguio City is pursuing plans for 14,000 new parking slots to ease traffic congestion, with proposed facilities at Camp John Hay, Ganza and a creative center.

BAGUIO CITY — In a bid to address the city's shortage of parking spaces and reduce traffic congestion, the Baguio City government is continuing its plans to build new public parking facilities.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the city aims to provide 14,000 new parking slots. However, an initial inventory of identified locations shows that only about 6,000 to 7,000 slots can currently be accommodated.

To help meet this goal, the city is coordinating with the management of Camp John Hay (CJH), which committed two years ago to develop three public parking areas capable of accommodating around 1,500 vehicles. Magalong said he recently met with representatives of the former CJH management to reaffirm and continue this commitment.

Meanwhile, the mayor announced that the technical plan for a parking facility at the Ganza area beside the Melvin Jones Football Grounds is nearly complete. The facility is expected to provide approximately 400 parking slots.

Another proposal for a combined parking facility and creative center is also in the pipeline. It could accommodate between 600 and 700 vehicles. Staff work on the project has been completed, and the agreement is now being forwarded to the concerned government official for final approval.