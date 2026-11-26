Jhong Hilario's daughter Sarina meets and plays tennis with Filipino tennis star Alex Eala during the athlete's homecoming event.

From being an avid young fan to sharing the tennis court with her sporting idol, internet darling Sarina Hilario had a dream come true when she met Filipino tennis star Alex Eala.

The daughter of actor and television host Jhong Hilario got the chance to meet and play tennis with Eala during the athlete's homecoming event.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, 25 November, Sarina shared glimpses of their encounter, showing her excitement over meeting and bonding with the Filipino tennis sensation.

The heartwarming moment also highlighted Eala's growing influence among young Filipinos, inspiring more children to take an interest in tennis and pursue their sporting aspirations.