PNP seeks stronger police cooperation with South Korea

The Philippine National Police (PNP) pursued closer cooperation with South Korean police authorities to improve field operations and strengthen efforts against transnational crimes.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the organization would study proven international practices and explore technological solutions that could strengthen its ability to prevent crime and respond to emerging security threats.

This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., through the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to elevate law enforcement standards to better protect the public.

“We must recognize that modern policing requires more than manpower. It demands intelligence, technology, professionalism, and strong international partnerships. We will study proven practices that can strengthen our investigative capabilities, improve crime prevention, and help our personnel respond more effectively to emerging threats,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez and Remulla attended the 8th Korea Police World Expo (KPEX 2026) in Incheon, South Korea, from 21 to 24 October to strengthen police cooperation between the Philippines and the Republic of Korea.

During the visit, the Philippine delegation engaged with the Korean National Police Agency and other counterparts to explore areas for cooperation that could improve police operations and address evolving security threats.

Nartatez said the PNP continues to face increasingly complex challenges that require stronger coordination across borders. Technology also plays a growing role in crime prevention and investigation, making access to appropriate tools and specialized expertise important to police operations, he added.

For the PNP, the next step is to identify which practices and technologies can address its actual operational requirements. Modernization efforts must also benefit police stations and frontline personnel who handle investigations, maintain communications, process evidence, and respond to emergencies.