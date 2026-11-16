Forty-eight overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and two of their dependents safely returned to the Philippines from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR934, which arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

Their repatriation was spearheaded and funded by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), in partnership with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Upon their arrival, they were immediately provided with the necessary assistance, including medical aid from the Manila International Aitport MIAA medical team.

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OWWA also provided arrival assistance and temporary accommodation so that our fellow citizens can rest before returning home to their respective families.

The government's repatriation efforts are ongoing as there are still OFWs affected by the situation in Saudi Arabia who need assistance to return home safely.

Despite travel challenges, the DMW and OWWA continue their coordination to assist OFWs who wish to return to the Philippines.