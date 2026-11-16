The Philippine National Police (PNP) has ordered intensified intelligence operations and monitoring of foreign fugitives following the arrest of a Chinese national wanted for fraud in South Korea who had overstayed in the Philippines for nearly 12 years.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Monday, 16 November 2026, directed police units to strengthen operations against foreign nationals with outstanding arrest warrants or criminal records in their home countries.

“Foreign fugitives must not mistake our hospitality for a license to evade justice. We will strengthen our intelligence and law enforcement efforts to ensure that no individual, regardless of nationality or length of stay, can use Philippine territory as a refuge from the law,” Nartatez said.

The directive followed the arrest of a Chinese national facing fraud charges in South Korea during an operation by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Barangay Sto. Domingo, Angeles City, Pampanga, on 13 November.

Operatives of the CIDG Angeles City Field Unit apprehended the suspect based on a warrant issued by the Seoul Western District Court in South Korea.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) subsequently confirmed that the Chinese national had been overstaying in the Philippines since his authorized stay expired on 1 December 2014.

The suspect remained in the custody of the arresting unit following his apprehension.

Nartatez said the arrest highlighted the importance of sustained intelligence operations and cooperation with foreign law enforcement agencies to prevent fugitives from evading prosecution.

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He also instructed PNP units to strengthen coordination with the BI in identifying, monitoring and locating foreign nationals who have overstayed or have been flagged for possible criminal involvement.