The Philippines and Australia signed an updated Defense Cooperation Arrangement (DCA) on Sunday, 15 November 2026, aimed at streamlining military coordination and expanding bilateral defense cooperation.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Marc Innes-Brown signed the agreement at the Eva Macapagal Cruise Terminal at Pier 15, Manila South Harbor.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese witnessed the signing ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit, hosted by the Philippines under its 2026 chairship.

The updated arrangement builds on three decades of defense cooperation under the original 1995 DCA and provides a framework for strengthening joint engagements in areas of mutual interest.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ceremony, Teodoro said the agreement would simplify coordination procedures under the Philippines-Australia Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA).

“It will make things much, much faster and easier. Rather than 100 steps to do a single thing, it will just now take 10. And it will be more purposive and not ad hoc,” Teodoro said.

He explained that the arrangement would consolidate existing coordination mechanisms and eliminate unnecessary administrative steps.

"It streamlines the coordination process. So basically, it is the mechanism by which the SOVFA will work. Bibilis yung mga proseso. Ngayon, kalat-kalat yung mga memorandums ano, memoranda rather.So ngayon isahan na lang, tapos inistreamline din yung coordinative mechanisms para mas mabilis ng trabaho," he added.

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The updated DCA follows the Statement of Intent on Enhanced Defense Cooperation signed by Teodoro and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles on 22 August 2025.

The statement recognized the need to modernize the bilateral defense framework to reflect the expanding scope of military cooperation between the two countries amid an increasingly complex regional security environment.

The renewed arrangement is expected to facilitate more coordinated defense activities by establishing clearer procedures for engagements under existing bilateral agreements.