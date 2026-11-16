PNP vows to maintain security as protesters attempt to breach ASEAN venues

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday vowed to stand its ground against any attempt to disrupt the country's hosting of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits amid repeated attempts by protesters to force their way into meeting venues.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said a sufficient number of police personnel would remain in their posts to secure all summit venues, while additional officers are on standby and strategically prepositioned to respond quickly to any eventuality.

“Hindi nagkulang ang inyong PNP sa pakiusap at paalala sa ating mga kababayan na ilagay sa tamang lugar at panahon ang pagsasagawa ng protesta. Hindi po ugali ng mga Pilipino ang mambastos at ilagay sa alanganin ang seguridad ng ating mga bisita,” Nartatez said.

He issued the statement following repeated attempts by some protesters to break through police lines and hold demonstrations near ASEAN Summit venues.

“Our police commanders exhausted reasonable efforts to prevent these incidents from escalating. They repeatedly appealed to the protesters, issued warnings, and offered opportunities for them to cooperate peacefully,” Nartatez said.

“However, when these appeals were disregarded and public order was affected, our personnel had to perform their duty and enforce the law. The PNP respects the right to protest, but that right must be exercised with responsibility and respect for the rights of others,” he added.

Despite the repeated attempts, police personnel held their positions. Nartatez also directed commanders and officers on the ground not to be distracted by claims and allegations that could compromise the performance of their duties.

“We understand the concerns on the issues being raised by the protesters, and the PNP fully respects their rights to express them. While we maintain a defensive posture and continue to observe maximum tolerance, we will not allow any action that will compromise the safety of any of our guests,” Nartatez said.

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On Sunday, 15 November, Nartatez visited a hospital where two PNP personnel involved in separate incidents while deployed for the ASEAN Summit were confined. One was reported to have fallen into a coma, while the other was a motorcycle rider who figured in an accident.

Following the opening activities of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, Nartatez also proceeded to the Multi-Agency Coordinating Center (MACC) at the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) in Pasay City to personally monitor security preparations and ongoing operations.

The visit highlighted the importance of real-time monitoring and close coordination among agencies involved in ensuring the safety and security of ASEAN leaders, delegates, visitors, and the general public.

This is in line with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.'s directive, under the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to ensure the safe, peaceful, and orderly conduct of the country's hosting of the ASEAN Summit.

Nartatez directed the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and other units to sustain security measures for the remaining summit activities while ensuring that police personnel remain professional in handling succeeding demonstrations.

Amid allegations against police personnel, Nartatez recognized the challenges faced by officers deployed to manage the demonstrations and defended those who carried out their duties professionally and lawfully.

“Let us recognize that our personnel on the ground were performing their duties under challenging circumstances, repeatedly appealing to protesters to cooperate and avoid confrontation,” Nartatez said.