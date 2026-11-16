The secretary general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres has called for the end of impunity and violence that have been happening in various parts of the world, aired during his address at the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings at the World Trade Center Pasay City on Monday.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday, 16 November 2026, called for an end to conflicts worldwide, warning that prolonged violence was inflicting widespread human suffering and undermining economic stability.

Speaking at a press conference at the International Media Center in the World Trade Center, Pasay City, Guterres cited conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan as major obstacles to global peace and development.

“I want to start by addressing a key barrier to this better future: conflicts. Across the world, we see conflicts inflicting so much human suffering, from Gaza, Yemen and the broader crisis in the Middle East, to Ukraine, Sudan and beyond,” Guterres said.

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The UN chief warned that Southeast Asia was not immune to the consequences of conflict, pointing to Myanmar’s worsening humanitarian crisis.

He said aerial bombardments had become the leading cause of civilian casualties in Myanmar, where more than 16 million people require humanitarian assistance and over 4 million have been internally displaced.

“More than 16 million people need humanitarian assistance, and over 4 million are internally displaced. The violence must stop, the impunity must end, and humanitarian assistance must flow to people in need, irrespective of territorial control, immediately and unconditionally,” he said.

Guterres also renewed his appeal for the protection of Rohingya refugees, nearly a decade after their mass displacement from Myanmar.

“I’ve seen firsthand the suffering of the more than 1.2 million Rohingya forced to flee to Bangladesh. And I renew my appeal for their continued protection and support. Conditions for safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return are essential and remain absent; without those guarantees, attempts to repatriate Rohingya refugees violate international protection obligations and put lives in jeopardy,” he said.

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He reiterated calls by the UN Security Council and General Assembly for the immediate and unconditional release of individuals arbitrarily detained in Myanmar, including State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.

“I reiterate the calls of the Security Council and the General Assembly for the immediate and unconditional release of all those arbitrarily detained, including State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi,” Guterres said.

ASEAN’s growing economic influence

Beyond security concerns, Guterres recognized ASEAN’s expanding economic influence and its potential role in addressing global challenges.

Citing International Monetary Fund data, he said the region’s 11 economies now form a $4.5 trillion economic bloc, growing by more than 4.5 percent annually.

“According to the IMF (International Monetary Fund), the 11 ASEAN economies now form a powerful $4.5 trillion economic block, growing over 4.5 percent annually. In our increasingly multi-poverty worlds, ASEAN has tremendous power and influence to tackle big problems, not just in the neighborhoods, but around the world,” he said.

ASEAN, UN strengthen partnership

At the 16th ASEAN-United Nations Summit, chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, both sides reaffirmed their Comprehensive Partnership and welcomed the first year of the ASEAN-UN Plan of Action for 2026 to 2030.

The framework identifies climate action, disaster management and sustainable development among the key areas of cooperation.

For the Philippines, stronger coordination with the UN is expected to support disaster preparedness, climate resilience and assistance to communities affected by natural calamities.

In his opening statement, Marcos warned that progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals remained insufficient.

“With 2030 less than four years away, and only 36 percent of accessible Sustainable Development Goals targets are on track,” Marcos said.

“Achieving these goals requires renewed political will, stronger partnerships with the private sector, and cooperation that is evidence-based and responsive to the needs of its members, especially developing countries.”

The President said ASEAN would pursue closer alignment between its long-term regional development vision and the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“Through the ASEAN-UN Complementarities Initiative, we endeavor to have ASEAN tangibly contribute to advancing progress in these goals by aligning ASEAN 2045 with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” Marcos said.

He also welcomed the UN General Assembly’s adoption of a resolution in September commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

“We also welcome the General Assembly’s adoption in September of the resolution commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia as a reaffirmation of conduct for interstate relations in our region and beyond,” Marcos said.