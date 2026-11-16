The Office of the Ombudsman welcomed the ruling of the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division, denying the appeal of Senator Jinggoy Estrada on its earlier issuance of a 90-day preventive suspension for his pending case of plunder and graft.

In a statement on Monday, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said that the resolution of the anti-graft court reaffirmed their stance that the pending cases of Estrada at the Second and Fifth Divisions of the Sandiganbayan were separate.

Clavano acknowledged that the Second Division had earlier issued a similar suspension on the senator, but maintained that given the jurisprudence of the law a separate preventive suspension was still warranted.

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“We maintain that the imposition of a preventive suspension is a procedural safeguard intended to preserve the integrity of judicial proceedings and does not constitute a determination of guilt,” he stated.

“It is important to uphold the provisions of the law in accordance with due process and the prevailing rules of the court,” he added.

On 10 November, the anti-graft court’s Fifth Division affirmed its resolution which preventively suspended Estrada as a senator for a period of 90 days.

There, the senator was said to have argued that he had already served a similar suspension that was imposed on him by the Second Division last 16 June.

He maintained that the purposes for which he was suspended were already served, particularly when it comes to his duties and responsibilities as a sitting senator of the country.

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Estrada further stated that suspending him for an additional 90 days was tantamount to a punishment, contrary to the intended nature of a suspension which was meant to serve as a preventive measure.

The court, for its part, would uphold that the appeal lacked merit and that the cases between the two divisions were “distinct and independent” in nature.

It further stated that it had afforded all accused in the pending case with the ability to challenge the validity of the Information filed by the Ombudsman and that it had dispensed with such issues before issuing the suspension.

“Thus, he cannot now argue that his preventive suspension in these cases is more in the nature of a penalty when any such variance in the timing of its imposition was simply due to this court’s hearing and resolution of the various challenges to the validity of the Informations,” the resolution read.

The Fifth Division also stressed that a suspension was enshrined within the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act where it was settled that the order was meant as a “measure of a precaution” rather than a penalty.

It would point out that accused public officers still maintained their constitutional presumption of innocence, noting that if they were acquitted from the charges that they would still receive all the salaries and benefits they failed to receive during the length of the suspension.

Clavano, for his part, said that the Ombudsman maintained its commitment to prosecute cases solely based on evidence, respecting prevailing laws and the Constitution.

“The Office of the Ombudsman will continue to prosecute these cases based on the evidence on record, with full respect for the independence of the Court and the constitutional rights of the accused,” he concluded his statement.

Estrada was charged with plunder and separate cases of graft last 28 May over allegations that he received P573 million in infrastructure kickbacks from projects of the national government in 2025.

Aside from the senator, officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways were also tagged as respondents in the case, including former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan.

The Fifth Division dropped Bonoan from the plunder and graft cases after prosecutors moved to amend the information with the intent of utilizing the former cabinet official as a witness for flood control related cases.

Bonoan, however, remains as a co-accused of Estrada in separate graft charges at the court’s Second Division which denied a similar bid from prosecutors.