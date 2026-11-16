Trade, security top agendas on ASEAN Summit Day 2

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wrapped up the second day of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits on Monday with meetings focused on strengthening cooperation with China, Australia, South Korea and the United Nations.

Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ma. Theresa Lazaro said the meetings highlighted trade expansion, economic cooperation, maritime security, emerging technologies and regional stability.

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During the ASEAN-China Summit, leaders discussed strengthening supply chains, supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and advancing cooperation in science, technology and artificial intelligence.

Cooperation on transnational crime, public health, cultural preservation and maritime safety was also discussed.

“One important statement of the Chinese Premier [Li Qiang] is when he said that he is committed towards an effective, substantive, and early conclusion of the Code of Conduct, which is consistent with the 1982 UNCLOS,” Lazaro said.

The summit produced four outcome documents covering the fifth anniversary of the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, energy cooperation, forestry cooperation and progress in implementing the partnership's plan of action.

ASEAN-UN cooperation

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At the ASEAN-United Nations Summit, leaders reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and a rules-based international order.

Lazaro said leaders welcomed progress in ASEAN-UN cooperation and looked forward to implementing the ASEAN-UN Plan of Action for 2026-2030.

The plan prioritizes disaster management, emergency response and climate change.

Leaders also called for stronger cooperation with UN agencies to combat cybercrime, online scams and the misuse of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

“One important factor was the strengthening, protecting, and promoting the rights of migrant workers in ASEAN. This is one of the most important elements that was discussed in the summit,” Lazaro said.

She added that ASEAN leaders ‘unanimously congratulated’ UN Secretary-General António Guterres for his decade of leadership and advocacy of multilateralism.

Australia, South Korea partnerships

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined ASEAN leaders in reviewing progress under the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, focusing on economic and maritime cooperation, as well as green and digital transitions.

Discussions also covered upgrading the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement to expand market access.

Leaders issued a statement marking the fifth anniversary of the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

At the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Summit, leaders discussed cooperation on energy security, artificial intelligence, public health, and technical and vocational education and training.

Lazaro said the partnership placed particular emphasis on creative and cultural industries.

Leaders also discussed upgrading the ASEAN-Korea Free Trade Area agreement to strengthen economic cooperation.

Last day

Several foreign leaders and officials arrived in Manila on Monday, including South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The summit concludes Tuesday, 17 November, with meetings including the ASEAN Plus Three Summit, Asia Zero Emission Community Leaders' Meeting, and summits with Japan and India.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to arrive the same day and is scheduled for a bilateral meeting with Marcos on Wednesday.