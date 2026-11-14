5K erring cops sanctioned

More than 5,700 erring police officers were given administrative sanctions from 26 August 2025, to 4 November 2026, as part of the Philippine National Police's (PNP) internal cleansing program.

According to PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., the organization continues to strengthen its internal accountability mechanisms, making it clear that discipline and professionalism must begin within its own ranks.

Of the 5,742 personnel penalized, 1,562 were dismissed from the service, 2,748 were suspended, 838 were reprimanded, and 279 were demoted. Other penalties included forfeiture of salary, restriction, and withholding of privileges.

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Among those dismissed, the leading offenses were absence without official leave (AWOL), involving 931 personnel; positive findings in illegal drug-related cases, involving 141; robbery or extortion, involving 70; and other grave offenses, involving 216. Other cases involved violations of laws and offenses against persons.

Nartatez stressed that the organization will not tolerate misconduct or allow rank and position to shield anyone from accountability.

“Every police officer is expected to follow the same laws and standards that we are sworn to enforce. Kapag may napatunayang paglabag, kailangang may kaukulang aksyon. We cannot build public trust while turning a blind eye to misconduct within our own organization,” Nartatez said.

He reiterated the PNP's zero-tolerance policy toward corruption, abuse of authority, involvement in illegal activities, and other forms of misconduct that undermine the integrity of the police service. At the same time, he emphasized that administrative cases must be handled through proper procedures, ensuring that disciplinary action is supported by evidence and that due process is observed.