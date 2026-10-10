PNP strengthens cooperation with Japan, South Korea vs. transnational crime

The initiative follows the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., under the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to strengthen law enforcement cooperation and ensure police units remain responsive to threats affecting public safety.

PNP Chief Police Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the engagements aim to translate international partnerships into more responsive police operations, particularly through intelligence sharing, fugitive tracking, and coordination with foreign counterparts.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has stepped up its engagement with Japan and South Korea to strengthen coordination against transnational crimes, foreign fugitives, and other threats requiring cross-border law enforcement cooperation.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) islooking into reports of a big drugs seized in Thailand that were allegedly intended for the…

PNP looking into drugs seized in Thailand allegedly intended for the Philippines

“These engagements will strengthen intelligence sharing, fugitive tracking, and operational coordination against transnational organized crime. Strong partnerships enable faster and more effective action against criminals who attempt to exploit international borders,” Nartatez said.

The PNP's engagement with Japan was highlighted by the courtesy visit of Ohama Takeshi, director general of the Organized Crime Department of Japan's National Police Agency, to the Office of the Chief, PNP Lounge at Camp Crame on 6 October.

PNP Deputy Chief for Administration Police Lt. Gen. Wilson Joseph F. Lopez represented Nartatez during the meeting.

The discussions reaffirmed continuing cooperation between Philippine and Japanese law enforcement agencies, particularly in addressing Japanese fugitives and transnational organized crime. The talks also explored opportunities to improve information sharing and operational coordination in tracing suspects and supporting law enforcement operations.

On the same day, Minister and Consul General Lee Han Il of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea also paid a courtesy visit to the PNP national headquarters.

The meeting highlighted continuing cooperation between the PNP and South Korea on matters of mutual interest involving law enforcement and public safety.

Nartatez said the need for cooperation with Tokyo and Seoul has grown as criminal activities increasingly cross national borders.

“Criminal threats have become increasingly transnational and no country can address them alone. Our partnerships with trusted counterparts abroad help protect the Filipino people by improving our ability to prevent, detect, and investigate crimes that extend beyond our borders,” he said.