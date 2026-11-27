The MTRCB urges Pinoy Big Brother: Collab 3.0 producers to review future episodes after receiving more than 2,900 complaints.

The producers of Pinoy Big Brother: Collab 3.0 have been directed to review future episodes more carefully after the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) received more than 2,900 complaints from viewers and the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA).

MTRCB Chair and CEO Lala Sotto called for greater care in handling sensitive material after the board’s Hearing and Adjudication Committee met with the show’s production team on 26 November. The committee asked producers to use their internal review process to identify and address concerns early.

“We are working with them to make sure that they tastefully handle sensitive matters in future episodes. We believe that being prudent and observing self-regulation is key to avoiding a recurrence of this issue,” Sotto said in the board’s statement.

Most of the complaints stemmed from the reality show's online livestream, according to the committee. Acknowledging the limits of its authority over livestreams, the panel discussed how producers handle sensitive material when preparing episodes for television.

The production team also expressed willingness to hold a disability sensitivity seminar for housemates and staff, a measure requested by the NCDA.

Business unit head Marcus Viduya and chief story editor Alvin Quizon led the production team at the hearing, which was also attended by legal representatives from ABS-CBN and GMA Network.