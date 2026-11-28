Eleven crew members were rescued after their cargo vessel sustained hull damage and became partially submerged about 300 meters off Santa Cruz, Cagayancillo, Palawan, on 26 November 2026.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the Coast Guard District Palawan (CGDPAL) accounted for all 11 crew members of the cargo vessel ML BAHAGIA and ensured their safety.

At around 6 p.m. on the same day, the Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Cagayancillo received information from a concerned citizen about the distressed vessel, which was reportedly taking in water while navigating near Dondonay Island.

Upon receiving the report, PCG personnel immediately proceeded to the area in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Cagayancillo to conduct search and rescue (SAR) operations. All 11 crew members, including the vessel's master, were accounted for and confirmed safe and in good physical condition. No casualties were reported.

Initial information indicated that the vessel had struck an underwater rock formation near Dondonay Island, damaging its starboard hull and allowing seawater to enter, eventually causing it to partially submerge.

As of 6 a.m. on 27 November 2026, CGSS Cagayancillo personnel, together with the vessel's crew and local residents, continued unloading the remaining cargo to facilitate the vessel's eventual recovery.

Meanwhile, CGDPAL is coordinating with the vessel's owner, other cargo vessel operators, and local boat owners to secure an appropriate towing vessel and the resources needed for the recovery operation. The PCG is also closely monitoring the vessel's condition and implementing precautionary measures to prevent possible oil leakage and marine pollution.

The PCG will also conduct an investigation and maritime safety inspection to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether any maritime safety regulations were violated.