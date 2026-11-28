Fifty OFWs from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, return to the Philippines as the DMW and OWWA provide repatriation assistance and support.

Fifty overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, who were affected by tensions in the Middle East, returned to the Philippines aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR 934, which arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Thursday morning, 26 November.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), through their Repatriation Assistance Division, led the reception for the returning Filipinos as part of ongoing repatriation assistance for OFWs in need of help in the region.

Upon their arrival, the DMW and OWWA immediately provided food, transportation, temporary lodging for workers bound for the provinces, and psychosocial counseling. The Manila International Airport Authority also assisted in providing medical attention to the repatriated OFWs.

Among those who returned home was Regielyn Mendez of Cauayan, Isabela, who expressed gratitude for the assistance she and her fellow OFWs received.

"Thank you very much for never getting tired of helping us OFWs. I hope they continue helping OFWs. To my fellow workers caught in the war and experiencing abuse from their employers, please do not be shy to ask for help from the DMW or OWWA," she said.