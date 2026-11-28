The Philippine government can formally notify the International Criminal Court (ICC) through a diplomatic note verbale if the Supreme Court declares the arrest and surrender of former President Rodrigo Duterte unconstitutional, according to recently retired Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier.

In her 20-page concurring and dissenting opinion released alongside the High Court’s November 2026 ruling on the consolidated habeas corpus petitions, Lazaro-Javier argued that passing judgment on the legality of Duterte’s March 2025 arrest and transfer to The Hague would carry substantive legal weight rather than serve as a mere symbolic gesture.

While acknowledging that Philippine courts lack the coercive authority to compel an international tribunal to surrender custody of the former leader, Lazaro-Javier maintained that the petitions should not have been dismissed as moot. She emphasized that the legal challenges questioned the domestic actions of Philippine law enforcement and executive officials — matters distinct from the ICC’s subsequent jurisdiction.

“Declaring Duterte's arrest and surrender unconstitutional would establish the legal parameters that must guide the Executive's subsequent actions concerning the former president,” Lazaro-Javier noted in her opinion, adding that the executive branch's refusal to request Duterte's repatriation remains subject to judicial review.

Her proposal to use a formal diplomatic note to inform the ICC of the Supreme Court's constitutional findings drew support from fellow dissenter Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, who argued that the government must clarify to the international tribunal that the country's highest court has ruled on issues involving national sovereignty and due process.

Lazaro-Javier, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 on 16 November 2026, was one of four justices who dissented from the 9-4 majority decision penned by Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao. The other dissenters were Hernando, Henri Jean Paul Inting, and Antonio Kho Jr.