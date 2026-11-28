The Philippine Military Academy recognizes 323 Fourth Class Cadets of the “MASIKLAB LAHI” Class of 2030 during rites at Borromeo Field.

A total of 323 Fourth Class Cadets of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “MASIKLAB LAHI” Class of 2030 were formally recognized by the Upper Class Corps of the Cadet Corps Armed Forces of the Philippines (CCAFP) during the Recognition Rites at Borromeo Field on Saturday, 28 November 2026.

The Recognition Rites mark a significant milestone in the journey of the young cadets as they shed their status as plebes and earn acknowledgment from their upperclassmen as full-fledged Fourth Class Cadets of the CCAFP. This time-honored tradition signifies that they have proven themselves worthy of bearing the title of a PMA cadet.

Their journey began on 23 May 2026, when 365 young Filipinos entered the Academy during the Reception Rites. After more than two months of rigorous Basic Cadet Training under the New Cadet Battalion, 342 cadets, comprising 266 males and 76 females, were formally incorporated into the Regular Corps on 8 August 2026, bearing the class name “MASIKLAB LAHI,” which stands for Mandirigmang Simbolo ng Katapangan at Lakas para sa Bayan ng Lahing Hinirang.

Since their incorporation into the Corps, the cadets have faced the academic, military, and physical demands of cadetship while learning to live by the values, traditions, and standards of the Corps. Their recognition attests to their discipline, perseverance, and commitment to their chosen profession.

In his message, Lieutenant General Michael G. Logico (Philippine Army), Superintendent of the PMA, challenged the cadets to progress from compliance to commitment, emphasizing sound judgment, personal accountability, and the internalization of institutional values. He also announced the restoration of the traditional practice of fully integrating Fourth Class Cadets into the Regular Corps, highlighting the importance of mentorship and responsible leadership while reiterating the Command’s zero tolerance for abuse and misconduct.

“Compliance is doing what you are told. Commitment is doing what is right because you believe in it,” Logico emphasized.

He added that while recognition marks the end of their journey as plebes, “it ushers in a new phase of cadetship characterized by greater responsibilities, accountability, and higher expectations as they continue their development as future military leaders.”