The Bureau of Customs continues to strengthen its role in promoting economic stability and supporting the Philippines’ growth, ensuring that customs operations remain efficient, transparent and responsive to national needs.

To prevent illicit shipments from disrupting legitimate trade and cargo movement, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) is intensifying its anti-smuggling campaign and manpower at international airports ahead of the holiday rush.

Customs Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza said over the weekend that additional personnel will be deployed to strengthen border enforcement without compromising trade facilitation during the peak holiday season.

“With the Christmas rush approaching, I am placing our Customs personnel at international airports on heightened alert.

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We will deploy additional personnel to keep our borders secure and ensure the smooth processing of passengers and legitimate cargo,” Mendoza said.

The heightened enforcement followed the interception of more than 350 kilograms of illegal drugs worth an estimated P661 million from six inbound shipments at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Mendoza inspected the seized drugs on Friday alongside Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director Derrick Arnold C. Carreon and representatives of partner agencies.

“The seizure of these drugs is only the beginning. We will ensure their proper documentation and turnover to the PDEA, continue our case buildup, and file the appropriate charges against those found responsible,” Mendoza said.

Customs personnel recovered 307.866 kilograms of high-grade marijuana worth P369.44 million from two shipments originating from Thailand and declared as children’s toys.

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Authorities also intercepted 42.884 kilograms of shabu worth P291.61 million from three shipments originating from Kenya and Malaysia, alongside one gram of acetylcodeine from Canada.

The BOC flagged the shipments for possible violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.