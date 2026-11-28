Bea Millan-Windorski brought the traditions of the Cordilleras to the Miss Universe 2026 stage in Puerto Rico, where the Philippine representative finished second runner-up for Best National Costume in Diwa ng Kordilyera, a creation by Filipino designer Anthony Ramirez.

Ramirez drew inspiration from the artistry and traditions of the Cordillera peoples, giving the Philippine entry a story rooted in the northern Luzon highlands. The costume’s name, which translates to “Spirit of the Cordillera,” put the region at the center of the Philippines’ presentation.

The design also carried a call to protect water resources, a theme that resonated with Millan-Windorski’s environmental advocacy. Wearing Ramirez’s creation, she used one of the pageant’s most closely watched segments to bring attention to both the region’s cultural heritage and a conservation issue that matters to the communities who call it home.