Three farmers withdrew their support for the Alyansa Magbubukid ng Gitnang Luzon-Nueva Ecija (AMGL-NE) following joint efforts by police and intelligence units in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija, on 27 November 2026.

According to the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO), all three individuals are members of Damayan sa Kanayunan Laban sa Kahirapan (DAMAKKA). During the debriefing, they disclosed that they had been recruited into the organization in 2017.

Personnel from the 2nd Maneuver Platoon of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) of NEPPO, serving as the lead unit, facilitated the withdrawal of support at the Zaragoza Platoon Base in Barangay Carmen, Zaragoza. They were joined by personnel from the NEPPO Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) and the Provincial Intelligence Team of the Nueva Ecija-Regional Intelligence Unit 3 (PIT NE-RIU3).

“This success reflects the strong collaboration within Joint Regional Task Force 3 (JRTF 3) and Police Regional Office 3’s (PRO 3) steadfast commitment to bringing former rebels back into the fold of the law,” said Police Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, regional director of PRO 3 and chairperson of the RTF-ELCAC 3 Technical Working Group.