Sen. Ping Lacson on Saturday opposed a proposal to impose taxes on coffee products, saying it could add to the burden of low-income Filipinos who rely on the beverage as part of their daily meals.

Lacson said senators were largely opposed to the proposal, which was raised during a House of Representatives hearing on possible increases in excise taxes on alcoholic beverages.

“Halos nagkakaisa ang sentimyento ng senador diyan na parang napaka-anti-poor kasi ang mga kababayan natin, lalo sa malayong lugar sa bukid, talagang halos ang iba kahit pandesal na lang ang kinakain,” Lacson said in an interview with DZRH.

“So para pang-almusal, para buwisan na pa natin ang kape, parang anti-poor,” he added.

The proposal was raised on 25 November by Olivia Limpe-Aw, a representative of the Distilled Spirits Association of the Philippines, during a House ways and means committee hearing on proposed higher excise taxes on alcoholic beverages.

Limpe-Aw suggested taxing coffee instead, citing changing consumption patterns among younger Filipinos and declining demand for alcoholic drinks.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairperson Miro Quimbo, however, rejected the suggestion, saying the panel would not pursue a tax on coffee.