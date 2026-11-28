An impostor allegedly posing as a Sandiganbayan justice tried to obtain the whereabouts of a key witness in the plunder case against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said Saturday.

Remulla identified the impersonated official as Associate Justice Karl Miranda and the witness being sought as Felicito Cristobal Guevarra, president of Samchan Foreign Exchange Corp.

“Mukhang gumagamit 'to ng ex-NBI people kasi parang pinupuntirya nila saan tinatago 'tong testigo. Lahat ng paraan ginagawa nila,” Remulla said on his radio program.

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Guevarra, originally among the accused in the P7.4-billion plunder case, surrendered to authorities on 19 November and is now under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Remulla said he suspected that former NBI personnel were being used to locate Guevarra.

He separately accused unnamed groups of trying to shape public expectations about the outcome of the bail proceedings through online posts suggesting that Romualdez could be released.

He said his office would vigorously oppose any grant of bail and claimed that bloggers had previously been recruited to undermine the Ombudsman's investigation.

“Sinubukan na nila noon, kumuha sila ng mga blogger para sirain ang diskarte ng Ombudsman. Hindi ho kami nagpapasira ng diskarte,” Remulla said.

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Romualdez is facing a P7.4-billion plunder charge over allegations that he and former Ako Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co received kickbacks from contractors involved in government infrastructure projects from 2022 to 2025.