Angel Guardian opened her appearance as Skin Story’s new brand ambassador with a rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story.” But the most personal moment of the evening came when the actress talked about living with sensitive skin and how it has made her careful about the products she uses.

At the grand launch of Amadi Pharma Inc., Guardian said the Skin Story team welcomes her feedback as it develops products. For the actress, who described her skin as sensitive and reactive, that means being able to share firsthand what she considers when choosing skincare and what she looks for in a product.

The partnership is a new turn for Guardian, whom television audiences first got to know as the first Ultimate Runner on Running Man Philippines. After appearing in Mano Po Legacy: The Flower Sisters and joining GMA’s Sparkle 10 in 2024, she took on the role of Deia in Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre.

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The role came with a personal connection to the original series. Deia was named after the daughter of Iza Calzado, who played Amihan and gave her permission to use the name. Calzado sent Guardian a note of encouragement on social media, reminding her to take care of their precious crystal. She also described the younger actress as “kind,” “sincere,” and “level headed.”

Skin Story, which uses the tagline “Your Skin. Your Story,” plans to introduce its Sakura and Snow Lotus collections in 2027. The Sakura Collection takes its cues from Japanese skincare traditions, with an emphasis on consistent care, hydration, and sun protection. It highlights the antioxidant astaxanthin and draws inspiration from the soft, supple look often described as mochi skin.

The Snow Lotus Collection takes its inspiration from an alpine flower known for surviving harsh mountain conditions. Skin Story says the line will pair botanical ingredients with modern formulations focused on hydration, gentle brightening, and care for signs of aging.