'Lorquianas' brings Federico García Lorca’s iconic female characters into contemporary conversations on women’s rights, identity, and self-expression through theater, live music, and personal storytelling.

Federico García Lorca spent much of his short life writing about women trapped by social expectations. This week, those characters step out of the 1930s and onto a Manila stage.

On 25 and 26 November 2026, the Cultural Center of the Philippines will host Lorquianas, an 80-minute production that blends theater, live music, and personal storytelling. Staged at the CCP Black Box, the show reimagines the Spanish playwright’s best-known female figures through a modern lens.

Breaking the silence

Rather than treating Lorca’s plays as museum pieces, the production connects his characters to contemporary debates over women’s rights, identity, and self-expression. Through dramatic monologues and personal narratives, the show examines how generations of women have navigated social pressure and pushed back against silence.

Director Alejandra Nogales leads a small, tight-knit cast. Actresses May Melero and Lola Padial share the stage with Antonio de la Pura, who provides live piano and vocals to anchor the performance.

Cultural crossover

The Manila run is a joint effort between the Instituto Cervantes de Manila, the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines, the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation, the University of Granada, and the Cultural Center of the Philippines. The partners aim to introduce local theatergoers to Spanish literary history in a format that feels immediate and accessible.

How to watch