The Philippine Coast Guard collected garbage from its island stations across the Kalayaan Island Group and transported it to mainland Palawan for proper disposal.

The Coast Guard District Kalayaan Island Group carried out the cleanup with participation from local residents, Coast Guard personnel, the Philippine Marine Corps, Philippine Navy and other groups. The collected waste was loaded onto BRP Cabra during a rotation and reprovisioning mission and handed over to the Kalayaan local government’s satellite office in mainland Palawan.