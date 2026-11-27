Thop Nazareno’s award-winning family drama opens nationwide on 2 December, giving moviegoers a chance to catch the film before the Metro Manila Film Festival.

From left: Chris Cahilig, festival director of Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival and producer of Apol of My Ai; Zanjoe Marudo, actor and executive producer; Zion Cruz, actor; and Thop Nazareno, director of Apol of My Ai.

Before the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) opens on 25 December, CinePanalo Festival director Chris Cahilig is urging Filipinos to watch Apol of My Ai, a father-son drama about an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) and his young son, which arrives in cinemas nationwide on 2 December.

Directed by Thop Nazareno (Edward, Kiko Boksingero) and written by Mark Raywin Tome and Che Espiritu, the film follows 10-year-old Apol (Zion Cruz), a boy who develops a childhood crush on his music teacher, Ma’am Ai (Rochelle Pangilinan). A love triangle forms when Apol discovers that his father, Poli (Zanjoe Marudo), also has feelings for her.

Behind the humor and celebration of kundiman music, however, is a drama about Poli’s struggle to reconnect with his son after years of working abroad.

At a recent media roundtable, Cahilig thanked theatrical distributor Nathan Studios for helping bring the film to cinemas and noted the timing of its holiday release, when many OFWs return home to spend time with their families.

“Maraming salamat sa Nathan Studios kasi sila talaga yung katuwang namin dito. Nakita namin yung potential kasi nga OFWs are coming home ngayong Pasko,” Cahilig said.

He added that the film would have a window for audiences to watch it before the MMFF begins.

Nathan Studios, the Atayde family’s film and television production company, has worked on notable projects such as the crime thriller series Cattleya Killer, the action film Topakk and the award-winning drama I’mPerfect. The company also co-produced Renoir, which competed in the main competition of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) 2025 Survey on Overseas Filipinos, an estimated 2.05 million OFWs worked abroad from April to September 2025. Men accounted for 42.3% (868,000) of the workforce, while women made up the majority at 57.7% (1.18 million).

“Ito yung mga kuwentong dapat pinapanood sa sinehan. Ito yung mga kuwentong dapat tinututukan, binibigyan ng panahon ng mga tao sa sinehan mismo. Kasi iba talaga yung experience. Kagaya nung sinabi ni Zion kanina, talagang ang laking bagay lalo na sa mga OFW families na karamihan ay hindi maganda ang relasyon ng mga magulang at anak. Ito actually yung opportunity nila na maintindihan ang isa't isa. And generally, it's a family film na may magandang mensahe about pagkakaintindihan,” Cahilig said.

Cahilig added that Zanjoe’s character stood out to him during his first viewing of the film.

“Ang role ni Zanjoe, hindi siya kontrabida na tatay. He was a very affectionate, loving father. Pero it's the situation that makes it very difficult for him. Kaya may problema sa relasyon, that's the situation. So, I think, magandang takeaway sa pelikula na parang minsan yung sitwasyon, yung realidad ang actually kontrabida sa buhay, ang kalaban ng mga tao. Yun ang isa sa pinakamagandang matututunan nila dito sa Apol,” he said.