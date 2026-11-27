Around P680 million worth of cigarettes, manufacturing equipment, and raw materials were seized by authorities from two warehouses in Bulacan on 25 November 2026, during a major operation against the illegal cigarette trade.

The operations in Bustos and Guiguinto, Bulacan, involved the Philippine National Police (PNP), through its Regional Office 3, working with the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and other law enforcement partners.

At a warehouse in Barangay Catacte, Bustos, authorities discovered cigarette-making machines, boxes of Cannon-brand cigarettes, shredded tobacco leaves, and other materials used in cigarette production. The facility is believed to have served as a manufacturing site.

A second operation at a warehouse in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Guiguinto, yielded boxes of Cannon-brand cigarettes, cigarette filter papers, menthol crystals, and other cigarette-making materials. The facility was reportedly used for storage.

The two operations resulted in the seizure of items with a combined estimated value of P680 million. Both warehouses were closed and secured by the Bureau of Customs pending formal inventory and further proceedings. Authorities are continuing their investigation to identify those responsible and determine the appropriate charges.

Chief PNP, Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., underscored the importance of sustained coordination among law enforcement agencies in addressing illegal activities that undermine legitimate businesses and government revenues.

"Malaking halaga ang nakumpiska natin dito, but more importantly, we were able to disrupt what appears to be an operation involving both the production and storage of illegal cigarettes. We will continue working with our partner agencies to get to the bottom of this and hold those responsible accountable under the law," PGEN Nartatez said.

The Chief PNP emphasized that the PNP will sustain intelligence-driven operations and strengthen cooperation with partner agencies to prevent the continued movement and distribution of illicit goods.

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The accomplishment is in line with the PNP Focused Agenda, particularly the Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), which promotes coordinated, intelligence-led, and results-oriented law enforcement efforts. Under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the PNP remains committed to supporting government efforts to protect the public interest, uphold the law, and maintain a fair and orderly business environment.