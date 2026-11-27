The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirmed all 11 crew members of the cargo vessel ML Bahagia were safe after the ship sustained hull damage and partially submerged about 300 meters off Santa Cruz, Cagayancillo, Palawan, on 26 November.

Coast Guard Sub-Station Cagayancillo received a report from a concerned citizen at around 6 p.m. that the vessel was taking in water near Dondonay Island. Coast Guard personnel, working with the Philippine National Police in Cagayancillo, responded and accounted for the crew, including the vessel’s master. No casualties were reported.

Initial information indicated that the vessel struck an underwater rock formation, damaging its starboard hull and allowing seawater to enter.

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By 6 a.m. the following day, Coast Guard personnel, crew members and local residents were unloading the remaining cargo to prepare for the vessel’s recovery. The Coast Guard District Palawan was coordinating with the vessel’s owner and local operators to secure a towing vessel and other resources.