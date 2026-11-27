The Vintar municipal government and the Philippine Army’s 56th Infantry Battalion held a service caravan in Barangay Namoroc, bringing government assistance and community programs to residents.

The activity was led by Mayor Richard A. Degala and Lt. Col. Michael L. Victoria, acting commanding officer of the 56th Infantry “Tatag” Battalion under the 7th Infantry “Kaugnay” Division. The barangay council, headed by Punong Barangay Lorry Jean Jola Rafols Agcaoili, helped coordinate the event.

Municipal departments and partner agencies provided health and social welfare assistance, civil registry and agricultural services, and free legal consultations through the Ilocos Norte office of the Public Attorney’s Office.

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The 56th Infantry Battalion offered free haircuts, security assistance and a blood donation drive that collected six bags of blood. It also held a West Philippine Sea awareness campaign, featuring an audiovisual presentation, informational materials and an appearance by the battalion mascot, Sgt. Tatag.