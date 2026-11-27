ZYN has introduced the Cool Breeze Limited Edition Red Can, updating the packaging of its Cool Breeze line with a red design aimed at legal-age nicotine users.

In his opening statement, Ambassador Carlos Sorreta, head of the Philippine delegation to the WHO FCTC, emphasized that any shift in tobacco policy must account for the socioeconomic realities of countries like the Philippines, where tobacco cultivation remains a key source of rural income.

The limited-edition packaging updates one of ZYN’s signature products with a collectible red design. ZYN nicotine pouches are offered in a smoke-free and ash-free format placed under the upper lip and are available in 3mg and 6mg strengths.