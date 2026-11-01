Lea Salonga as Bernarda Alba, the matriarch who exercises strict control over her household.

Sheila Francisco as María Josefa, Bernarda’s elderly mother, whose words reveal truths the family struggles to articulate.

Maita Ponce as Angustias, the eldest daughter navigating societal expectations and patriarchal standards.

Toni Go-Yadao as Magdalena, the second daughter who supports her sisters while seeking her own place in the household.

Maronne Cruz as Amelia, the reserved daughter whose quieter personality contrasts with those of her sisters.

Mikaela Regis as Martirio, a daughter whose struggles and circumstances shape her complicated relationship with the family.

Gabby Padilla as Adela, the youngest daughter who challenges her mother’s authority and seeks a life beyond the restrictions imposed on her.

Frances Makil-Ignacio as Poncia, Bernarda’s longtime servant and confidante, who understands the household’s conflicts.