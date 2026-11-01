Eight actresses join Lea Salonga in ‘Ang Tahanan ni Bernarda Alba’
Theatre Group Asia reveals ensemble cast for its February 2027 staging of Federico García Lorca’s classic drama
Theatre Group Asia (TGA) has announced the eight actresses joining Tony Award winner Lea Salonga in Ang Tahanan ni Bernarda Alba, its upcoming staging of Chay Yew’s adaptation of Federico García Lorca’s classic drama, translated by Guelan Varela-Luarca.
The production opens in February 2027 at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater in Circuit Makati.
Salonga takes on the title role of Bernarda Alba, a formidable matriarch whose strict rule over her household sets the stage for a struggle between tradition and the desire for freedom.
The cast features:
Lea Salonga as Bernarda Alba, the matriarch who exercises strict control over her household.
Sheila Francisco as María Josefa, Bernarda’s elderly mother, whose words reveal truths the family struggles to articulate.
Maita Ponce as Angustias, the eldest daughter navigating societal expectations and patriarchal standards.
Toni Go-Yadao as Magdalena, the second daughter who supports her sisters while seeking her own place in the household.
Maronne Cruz as Amelia, the reserved daughter whose quieter personality contrasts with those of her sisters.
Mikaela Regis as Martirio, a daughter whose struggles and circumstances shape her complicated relationship with the family.
Gabby Padilla as Adela, the youngest daughter who challenges her mother’s authority and seeks a life beyond the restrictions imposed on her.
Frances Makil-Ignacio as Poncia, Bernarda’s longtime servant and confidante, who understands the household’s conflicts.
Jam Binay as Blanca, the second servant, whose proximity to the family gives her a perspective on the sisters’ relationships.
Through the women of the Alba household, Ang Tahanan ni Bernarda Alba examines the tensions between authority and independence, tradition and change, and the expectations families and society impose on women.