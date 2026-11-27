The Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office 1 (DOLE RO1) supported the 3rd La Union Employers Summit 2026, held 27 November at the Awesome Hotel in San Juan, La Union.

Regional Director Honorina Dian-Baga discussed DOLE’s priorities: “Trabaho Agad, Future-Ready Workforce, and a Matatag na DOLE.” She highlighted efforts to strengthen partnerships in La Union and help jobseekers move from applying for work to securing employment, including expanded job fairs and recognition of local government and Public Employment Service Office (PESO) managers.

Dian-Baga also presented the TUPAD Innovation-Sagip Trabaho program, which offers up to 90 days of temporary wage support to qualified micro, small and medium enterprises facing difficulties from a minimum wage increase. The aid may cover the amount equivalent to the approved wage increase or wage difference.

DOLE RO1 Senior Labor and Employment Officer Jeridee C. Orate presented the 2027–2028 jobs and labor market forecast, outlining employment trends and developments for summit participants.

Other DOLE attendees included La Union Field Office Caretaker Bernadette May Mamitag, Planning Officer III Jeff Rey Pitpit and Labor and Employment Officer III Celine Joy Duclayan.