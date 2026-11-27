Regional gathering seeks to improve public access to accurate and timely government information

Government information officers and police personnel gather during the first MIMAROPA Regional Government Information Officers Summit in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, on 26 November 2026.

Government information officers from across MIMAROPA gathered on Thursday, 26 November, for the region’s first Government Information Officers Summit, aimed at strengthening public communication and coordination among government agencies.

Organized by the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) MIMAROPA, the summit was held at the Department of Public Works and Highways District Office in Barangay Masipit, Calapan City.

With the theme “From Data to Decisions: Revolutionizing Government Communication for an Informed and Resilient MIMAROPA,” the gathering emphasized the importance of transforming government information into meaningful and accessible information for communities.

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The initiative also sought to improve communication strategies, encourage knowledge-sharing among government information officers and strengthen the timely dissemination of reliable public information.

Among the participants were Police Major Reginal B. Manalo, public information officer of the Occidental Mindoro Police Provincial Office, and Police Master Sergeant Allan Amadeo C. Roda.

The Occidental Mindoro police said its participation underscored its commitment to transparency, accuracy and responsive public information services as essential components in strengthening public trust.