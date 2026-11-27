Following the submission of a formal rejoinder, the preliminary investigation into the obstruction of justice complaint against Senator Robinhood "Robin" Padilla and several co-respondents is now positioned for resolution by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Padilla’s legal counsel, Atty. Julius Henry Baletza said the filing directly addresses and refutes new allegations introduced in the complainants' reply affidavit while reinforcing the Senator's original defense.

"Because in their reply, the complainants alleged new arguments, we have to rebut that and at the same time bolster our position in our counter-affidavit," Atty. Baletza said.

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The senator’s lawyer confirmed that with the defense's pleadings now on record, the preliminary investigation is effectively deemed submitted for resolution.

The proceedings will proceed directly to a ruling unless the investigating DOJ panel determines a need to hold clarificatory hearings or requests additional affidavits from either party.

The complaint stems from an incident at the Senate on 13 May 12026, during an attempted service of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant on Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa.

Complainants alleged that Padilla and other respondents assisted Dela Rosa in evading arrest.