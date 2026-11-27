The Department of Tourism Region 1 held a two-day training in Ilocos Sur on 25 and 26 November to help tourism workers and law enforcement personnel identify signs of violence, trafficking and exploitation, and respond through appropriate referral channels.

The training, titled TourISM WoRCS: Detection of Red Flags and Referral System, was conducted in line with the 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women. It brought together members of the Philippine National Police Tourist Police Unit, the Women and Children Protection Desk of the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office, and personnel from tourism-related establishments.

DOT Region 1 Regional Director Benjamin “Bingo” D. Manahan Jr., represented by Assistant Regional Director Evangeline M. Dadat, welcomed participants and underscored the importance of awareness, cooperation and shared responsibility in promoting safe tourism.

During the opening program, participants and DOT personnel took a pledge committing to prevent and address violence against women and children, human trafficking and other forms of exploitation.

Sessions covered personal security; the Magna Carta of Women and the law against violence against women and their children; the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act; and ways to identify potential offenders and warning signs. Speakers included representatives from the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office, the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor and the National Bureau of Investigation.

The second day focused on referral pathways involving law enforcement, rescue and reintegration services, with an emphasis on coordination to ensure victims receive timely protection and assistance.