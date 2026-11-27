Joint anti-narcotics operatives uprooted and destroyed 13,400 mature marijuana plants valued at P2,680,000 during a two-day operation in Bakun, Benguet, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regional Office 1 said.

The operation was conducted from 25 to 26 November at a plantation covering about 2,500 square meters in Sitio Kibay-otan, Barangay Kayapa. Authorities burned the plants on-site in accordance with standard procedures.

The operation involved PDEA offices in La Union and Ilocos Sur, PDEA Region 1’s Regional Special Enforcement Team, the PDEA Baguio-Benguet Office, Bakun Municipal Police Station and the Benguet Police Provincial Office’s 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company.

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No cultivators were at the site, and authorities reported recovering no other evidence. Follow-up investigations are underway to identify those behind the illegal cultivation. PDEA said it may pursue charges under Section 16, Article II of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as amended.

PDEA Region 1 Director Julius M. Paderes praised the coordination between Region 1 and Cordillera authorities, saying joint intelligence-sharing and operations help disrupt illegal drug supply at its source.