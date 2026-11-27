Senator Mark Villar joined Cagayan Governor Edgar Aglipay and other local officials in distributing honoraria and financial aid in Claveria on 27 November under the provincial government’s No Barangay Left Behind Program.

The payments went to 400 barangay tanods, who received P1,500 each; 193 barangay health workers and 41 barangay nutrition scholars, who received P2,000 each; and 39 child development workers, who received P3,500 each. Around 450 Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program beneficiaries received P1,000 each, while 35 solo parents received P3,000 each.

The distribution was also attended by 2nd District Representative Baby Aline Vargas-Alfonso and Claveria Mayor Lucille Angelus Guillen-Yapo.

Under the Aid to Barangays program, 13 barangays received more than P400,000: San Vicente, Malilitao, Mabnang, Lablabig, Bilibigao, Bacsay Cataraoan Sur, Taggat Norte, Buenavista, Cadcadir West, Centro V, Camalaggoan, Pata and Capanikian.

Aglipay said cooperation among local leaders is essential to delivering government programs and thanked them for their service. “Haan nga maaramid daytoy no haan nga gapu iti panagkaykaysa,” he said, meaning, “This would not be possible without unity.”

He pledged to continue prioritizing the needs of Cagayan’s towns and barangays, particularly residents who need assistance.