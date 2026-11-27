From left: Dr. Kriska Lim, medical affairs head for oncology at AstraZeneca Philippines; Dr. Lenora Fernandez, pulmonologist; Dr. Ken Samala, medical oncologist; and Engr. Emer Rojas of the Lung Health Alliance of the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — At a Makati hotel on 25 November, doctors, patient advocates and AstraZeneca officials gathered during World Lung Cancer Awareness Month to push a straightforward message: high-risk Filipinos should get checked for lung cancer before they feel sick. Lung cancer remains the deadliest cancer in the country, linked to an estimated 11,715 deaths in 2024, or 13.6 percent of all cancer fatalities nationwide.

Speakers focused on low-dose computed tomography, or LDCT, as a practical screening tool for people who face elevated risk. According to 2024 estimates from the International Agency for Research on Cancer, lung cancer ranks third among all cancers in the Philippines with 15,312 new cases and first among Filipino men with 9,910 new diagnoses. Because early-stage lung cancer rarely causes obvious symptoms, many patients only seek medical help once the disease is advanced.

“The public should get screened even when they feel no symptoms,” said Dr. Kenneth Samala, an internist,medical oncologist and thoracic oncologist. “Most cancer cases are diagnosed late, which is why it's harder to treat, but with early screening, we give ourselves a fighting chance to treat it before it’s too late.”



Also read Why wealthy Filipinos turn to Singapore for cancer care

Cheaper scans, clearer path

Upfront scan costs and fear of expensive follow-up care have long discouraged people from getting tested.Through PhilHealth’s Yaman ng Kalusugan Program, or YAKAP, eligible high-risk residents aged 50 to 80 can now receive subsidized annual LDCT screenings under PhilHealth Circular No. 2025-0027, dated 25 April 2025.

Eligibility for adults aged 50 to 80 under the circular applies to those who currently smoke or quit within the past 15 years with a 30-pack-year smoking history, or those with a confirmed smoking history and a first-degree relative who had lung cancer. An LDCT scan uses roughly one-fifth the radiation of a standard CT scan and can pick up small lung nodules early.

Dr. Lenora Fernandez, a pulmonologist and past president of the Philippine College of Chest Physicians,urged qualifying Filipinos to make use of the program. Patients can start at a PhilHealth-accredited YAKAP primary care clinic for a pre-screening check and counseling, receive annual follow-up scans every 12 months, and get coordinated specialist referrals if abnormal results require further testing.



Earlier clues, sharper care

Also read The Medical City tops Philippines cardiology, oncology rankings

Catching lung cancer sooner gives clinicians more options to tailor treatment to an individual patient. Biomarker testing looks closely at a tumor’s traits, including genetic changes, to help guide therapy choices.

Dr. Kriska Lim, medical affairs head for oncology at AstraZeneca Philippines, said the company is working toward eliminating lung cancer as a cause of death by shifting attention toward earlier detection and wider access to precision diagnostics. Worldwide, AstraZeneca has set a 2030 target to expand treatment options across stages, reach about four million patients with personalized care, and double patient survival time.