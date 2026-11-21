PlayTime Entertainment will bring key events of the 75th Miss Universe pageant closer to Filipino fans through livestreams as it joins the international competition as its Official Journey Partner.

The company announced that it would livestream the National Costume Show and Preliminary Show on its official Facebook page, allowing Filipinos to watch the events in real time.

The National Costume Show, scheduled for 21 November in Puerto Rico, will be streamed at 7 a.m. Philippine time on 22 November. The Preliminary Show, set for 22 November in Puerto Rico, will follow at 7 a.m. on 23 November.

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PlayTime President Crisanto Roy Alcid said the partnership reflects the enduring support Filipinos have shown for the international pageant and its candidates.

“Miss Universe is a stage the Filipino people have loved for generations, and every queen who walks it carries a journey worth following. Standing beside that journey is both a privilege and a responsibility. We will be cheering for every woman on that stage, and with all our hearts for Bea Millan-Windorski, who carries our flag. We want every Filipino in the front row,” Alcid said.

The company is also working with the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) to arrange a possible visit to the Philippines by the newly crowned Miss Universe. The proposed visit remains subject to MUO confirmation, with details to be announced once finalized.

The Philippines is represented by Bea Millan-Windorski, who previously expressed confidence in her pageant journey before leaving for Puerto Rico.

“I really believe that whatever is destined for me will come to me in Puerto Rico. So maraming maraming salamat po for everything and mabuhay ang Filipina,” Millan-Windorski said.

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PlayTime's involvement follows its participation in the send-off press conference for the Philippine candidate earlier this month. The company was also named Official Entertainment Partner of Miss Universe Philippines during the Miss Universe 2026 press presentation.

The 75th Miss Universe pageant will culminate at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on 24 November, or 25 November in the Philippines. The finale is scheduled for 7 a.m. Philippine time.